10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

9. Bib & Tucker 10 Year Bourbon Get it

While it might not be a big name in the whiskey marketplace, Bib & Tucker has been racking up awards for the last few years, especially with its 10 Year bourbon. It’s matured for 10 years in charred American oak barrels, but, unlike many bourbons, this 92-proof expression isn’t chill-filtered. This results in a well-balanced, bold whiskey that’s highlighted by flavors of caramel corn, fresh leather, tobacco, vanilla beans, and brown sugar. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to sip slowly on a back porch or patio.

[$84.99; bibandtuckerbourbob.com]

