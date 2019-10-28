The Best Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes to Make From Scratch

Blue Cheesecake with Caramelized Apples

Crust

2 cups pecans

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

3⁄4 cup melted butter

2 egg yolks

2 pinches kosher salt

Butter, for greasing

Directions:

Heat oven to 325°F. Grind pecans in food processor into a coarse meal. Add remaining ingredients and pulse until evenly combined to make the crust. Lightly grease a 10-inch springform pan with butter. Press crust into the pan, packing it down with the end of a rolling pin to make it as flat and even as possible. Bake crust for 20 minutes until golden brown and cool completely. Wrap outside of the pan in plastic.

Filling

20 oz cream cheese

12 oz Gorgonzola

15 oz ricotta

11 oz mascarpone

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

1⁄4 tsp cornstarch

3 eggs plus

2 yolks

2 pinches kosher salt

Directions:

Raise oven to 350°F. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whip on medium-high speed for 6 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed to make sure everything is well-mixed. Spread filling over the pecan crust, filling pan about 3⁄4 of the way (there may be some left over). Smooth the surface. Fill a large roasting pan with water and set cake in center; the water should go halfway up the sides of pan. Place in center rack of oven and bake for 2 1⁄2 hours until filling is fully set (a slight jiggle or no jiggle). Turn off oven and allow pie to rest in oven for 30 minutes. Crack oven door and let pie continue to rest another 20 minutes. Remove pie and put plastic wrap directly on surface. Cool overnight in refrigerator.

Caramelized Apples

2 tbsp butter

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced 1⁄2-inch thick

3⁄4 cup honey

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

Pinch kosher salt

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving

Honeycomb, for serving

Sea salt, for serving

Directions:

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add apples. Saut until golden and slightly softened, about 5 minutes, then add honey and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, then immediately reduce heat to low. Cook until shiny and thick, then add salt and thyme. Unwrap the cheesecake and run a small knife or spatula around the inside of the pan to loosen. Remove outer ring of the springform pan and transfer cheesecake to a platter. Spoon caramelized apples over cheesecake. Garnish with honeycomb, thyme, and sea salt.

Maple Peach Cobbler

Filling

2 lbs frozen peeled peach slices 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup maple syrup

1⁄4 tbsp vanilla extract

1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

Whipped cream or ice cream, for serving

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine ingredients except whipped cream in large mixing bowl and stir to coat. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish and bake for 45 minutes until peaches are soft (but not falling apart) and a thick, sticky sauce has formed. Remove from oven, and cool to room temperature.

Biscuits

3 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp fine sea salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1⁄4-inch pieces

3⁄4 cup heavy cream, cold

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

Directions:

While peaches are baking, make the biscuit dough. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in large bowl and mix. Add cold butter. Using your fingers, pinch the pieces of butter and flour together so that you get uneven shards and beads of butter. (Don’t work the butter for long.) Make a well in the middle, pour in cream and buttermilk, and stir to combine. With your fingers, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ones just until combined. The dough will be moist and crumbly; press it into a small rectangle and cover with plastic wrap. Chill. When peaches have cooled, unwrap and roll out the dough to roughly 1⁄2-inch thick. Tear off irregular pieces and place here and there over the peaches. (Rewrap and save any excess dough for future use.) Decrease oven to 350°F and bake cobbler 40 to 50 minutes, until biscuits are lightly golden on top. Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with whipped cream or ice cream.