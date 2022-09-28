It seems hard to believe, but there was a time when you couldn’t give a bottle of bourbon away. Twenty years ago, you could walk into any liquor store and find premium bottles of well-aged whiskey stacked on the shelves for prices that didn’t require a spit take. From the 1970s to early 2000s, Americans just weren’t that interested in whiskey, particularly bourbon and rye, and were guzzling down clear spirits like vodka instead. Of course, we still love vodka and, actually, agave spirits are set to outpace American whiskey in sales over the next year or so, but don’t get it twisted: Rare whiskey that sells out immediately upon release and ends up on the secondary market for triple the price (or more) is par for the course now. So, where to buy rare whiskey? Glad you asked.

You might be familiar with the usual culprits of rare, hard-to find whiskey like Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, WL Weller, Michter’s 10 Year Old, and Old Forester Birthday Bourbon are just a few examples from the bourbon world. Single malt scotch from distilleries like The Macallan, Bowmore, and The Balvenie regularly command upwards of $50K. And Japanese whisky…well, forget about finding that bottle of Hibiki 17 that’s been discontinued along with many other age statement expressions.

So what’s a whiskey fanatic to do these days? Here are expert-backed tips on where to buy rare whiskey.

1. Don’t be entitled

One choice, and hear me out, is to just abandon the hunt altogether. There are so many excellent, available, affordable whiskeys in all categories that match or surpass their unicorn counterparts. But for those who thrive on the thrill of spending big bucks to catch elusive elixirs, we got some expert advice on how to procure rare whiskey.