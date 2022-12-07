It’s worth mentioning this whiskey wisdom at the outset: Age does not necessarily equal quality. In fact, some of the best American whiskeys are just about six years old, and some of the best single malt scotches are aged for 10 to 12 years. There is, of course, a whole world of pricy, ultra-aged whiskey out there ranging in age from 20 years to close to a century old. The Macallan, for example, is well known for releasing single malts aged up to 81 years (these generally approach $100,000 in price). Some of these whiskeys are good, others perhaps spent about 30 years longer than necessary inside a barrel. So we put together a list of some of the best ultra-aged single malts (Scottish and Irish) available now. These whiskeys may be expensive, but they’re excellent sippers.

Best Ultra-Aged Single Malts to Drink Now

1. Bushmills Rare Cask #3 (30 YO Madeira Cask)

Bushmills is best known here for its easy-to-drink blended Irish whiskey, but the fact is that this distillery (which likes to point out it’s the oldest licensed distillery in the world) produces only single malt. And that whiskey is excellent, with a core range of age statements from 10 to 21 years old. If you’ve got some money to spend, check out the Rare Cask series of ultra-aged single malts. The latest is a 30-year-old whiskey that spent 13 years in bourbon and sherry casks, then another 17 in first-fill madeira wine barrels. This is a delectable whiskey with notes of vanilla, baked apple, stone fruit, and raisins on the palate. If you can’t find 30YO, opt for 29YO.

