10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

10. Queen Jennie Sorghum Whiskey

Named for a well-known Prohibition-era bootlegger named Jenny Justo, Queen Jennie Sorghum Whiskey is made using Wisconsin-sourced sorghum before being matured in Minnesota-made charred American oak barrels. It’s known for its sweet, mellow flavor profile with notes of toffee, toasted vanilla beans, rich oak, and molasses. It’s a surprisingly easy-drinking sipper great for a cold evening.

[$30.99 for a 750ml bottle; oldsugardistillery.com]

