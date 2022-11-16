10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

2. Koval Single Barrel Millet Whiskey Get it

Chicago’s Koval is well-known for its innovative, unique whiskeys—a standout being its Single Barrel Millet Whiskey. Instead of opting for popular grains, this whiskey is made using millet, a type of cereal grass. It lends an irresistible flavor profile of candied nuts, toasted vanilla beans, and sweet toffee.

[$54.99 for a 750ml bottle; koval-distillery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!