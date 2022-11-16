Food & Drink

10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

A bottle of Catskill The One and Only Buckwheat Whiskey
9
Courtesy image 2 / 9

3. Catskill The One and Only Buckwheat Whiskey

Get it

Not all unique grain whiskeys are made solely from less-than-usual grains. Catskill The One and Only Buckwheat Whiskey relies on common grains: 80 percent buckwheat and 20 percent malted barley and corn. It’s matured for two years in charred and toasted oak casks, resulting in a robust, complex whiskey with notes of dried cherries, oak, vanilla, toffee, and gentle smoke. 

[$54.99 for a 750ml bottle; catskilldistilling.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink