10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

4. Dry Fly Triticale Whiskey Get it

Triticale is a grain that was created in Scotland in the 1800s as a hybrid of wheat and rye. This popular whiskey from Washington State’s Dry Fly is matured for a minimum of three years in new charred American oak casks. It’s known for its soft, wheat-like sweetness and light, peppery flavor. It’s a truly unique whiskey that needs to be tasted to be believed.

[$42.99 for a 750ml bottle; dryflydistilling.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!