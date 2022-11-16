10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

5. High Wire Revival Sorghum Whiskey Get it

This unique grain whiskey comes from the folks at High Write in South Carolina. It’s made with a mash bill that utilizes 100 percent sorghum grown by Mennonite farmers in Tennessee. It’s known for its mellow, easy-drinking flavor profile featuring hints of candied nuts, maple candy, toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, and pleasing smoke. It’s like someone mixed a sweet, mellow bourbon and a slightly spicy, molasses-centric dark rum together.

[$53.99 for a 750ml bottle; highwiredistilling.squarespace.com]

