10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

6. High West Silver Oat Whiskey Get it

High West is a big name in the American whiskey world with many readily available—as well as limited-edition—offerings that are highly sought-after. One of its more unique expressions in recent years is Silver Oat Whiskey. Made up of a mashbill of 85 percent oats and 15 percent malted barley, this “barely aged” whiskey is known for its mellow, young flavor profile of oats, vanilla beans, and caramel.

[$34.99 for a 750ml bottle; highwest.com]

