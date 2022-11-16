10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

7. Koval Oat Whiskey Get it

We’ve already mentioned how Koval is known for its pioneering whiskeys. It makes sense they’d have more than one on this list. Koval Oat Whiskey is a single-barrel, organic whiskey made with a mash bill of 100 percent percent oat. This results in a complex, balanced whiskey with tasting notes of toasted coconut, toffee, cocoa, and a nutty sweetness.

[$43.99 for a 750ml bottle; koval-distillery.com]

