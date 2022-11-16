10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

8. Ransom The Emerald American Whiskey Get it

A mix of flavors from Ireland and Ransom’s Oregon home, Ransome The Emerald American Whiskey is made up of a mash bill of malted barley, barley, rye, and oats. It’s aged for between three and six years in a combination of French and American oak casks. While it might not seem like it, the addition of oats gives this whiskey a complex flavor profile featuring hints of creamy vanilla, toffee, and gentle baking spices.

[$79.99 for a 750ml bottle; ransomspirits.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!