10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

A bottle of Ransom The Emerald American Whiskey
9
Courtesy image

8. Ransom The Emerald American Whiskey

A mix of flavors from Ireland and Ransom’s Oregon home, Ransome The Emerald American Whiskey is made up of a mash bill of malted barley, barley, rye, and oats. It’s aged for between three and six years in a combination of French and American oak casks. While it might not seem like it, the addition of oats gives this whiskey a complex flavor profile featuring hints of creamy vanilla, toffee, and gentle baking spices. 

[$79.99 for a 750ml bottle; ransomspirits.com]  

