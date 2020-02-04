1792 Sweet Wheat Bourbon Get It

After Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible named 1792 Full Proof Bourbon the 2019 Whiskey of the Year, everyone’s gone nuts looking for that bottle. However, the sleeper from distiller Barton is its Sweet Wheat, which has a delightful soft caramel note that overtakes your mouth at first sip. It’s creeping up in price after its Full Proof cousin’s moment in the spotlight, but it’s not outrageous.

[from $99; wine-searcher.com]

