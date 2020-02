Bernheim Original Get It

Since the dominant ingredient in Bernheim’s Original is wheat, not corn, this technically can’t be called a bourbon, but this straight wheater is downright delicious. Aged for seven years, this 90-proof whiskey drinks far smoother than you’d think. Soft hints of vanilla and berries linger on your palate after your glass is empty.

[from $32.99; wine.com]

