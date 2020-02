Larceny Bourbon Get It

This six-year-old bourbon hails from Heaven Hill directly, a distillery that was once owned by Pappy Van Winkle himself. Full of butterscotch and toffee notes, Desoblin notes that it packs a larger punch than most wheated offerings. “This is deep and rich and it’s a perfect second bourbon for any evening,” he says.

[from $25.99; wine.com]

