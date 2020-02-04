Maker’s Mark Private Select Get It

By allowing liquor stores and bars to select from one of five proprietary flavor profiles and 10 custom finishing staves within the aging barrels, this bespoke program has 1,001 possible combinations for bespoke bottles. While the taste will vary from bottle to bottle, the end result is always delicious. “This is the best barrel picking program,” Desoblin shares. “The flavors are great, even though the proof is over 100. The beauty of wheated bourbons is they work well at higher cask strength, unlike rye which can get really hot at a higher proof.”

[from $69.99; drizly.com]

