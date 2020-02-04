Rebel Yell 100 Get It

This wheater just launched in April and Desoblin thinks it’s “really good and solid, especially for the price.” It’s bottled at 50 percent ABV, higher than the regular Rebel Yell, and rumor has it that the juice in the bottles comes from renowned distillery Heaven Hill, exclusively made for this product, while Rebel Yell’s owner Luxco builds its own facility. It’s silky smooth with just a smidgen of spice, a sipper you can enjoy all night.

[from $25.99; caskcartel.com]

