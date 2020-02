Redemption Wheated Bourbon Get It

This four-year-old bottle features a mash bill containing 45 percent winter wheat. The result is a mellow but flavorful daily drinker with a long finish. Discerning palates may pick up hints of hazelnut, pear, and pecan.

[from $46.99; wine.com]

