W.L. Weller Special Reserve

“Weller is already something everyone’s looking for,” Desoblin says, because it hails from Buffalo Trace, which also produces Pappy Van Winkle. “The Special Reserve is really beautiful, very fruity. I like that it’s 90 proof because you gain additional softness from the lower ABV.” Prices range greatly from state to state, but if it’s priced properly, it should be under $30.

[from $30.00; wine-searcher.com]

