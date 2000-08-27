The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Fancy Flask GET IT!

Blush Gold Sparkletini Flask

If she loves to get her bling on, then you need to get her the ultimate bling. This 6-ounce stainless steel flask is gold-plated and covered with golden glitter. It’s ideal for fancy nights out with the girls—or those long, long family get-togethers.

While there’s no denying it’s a novelty whiskey gift, reviewers rave about the surprising construction quality of both the flask and its glittered coating.

PROS:

-Glitter stays on!

-Also available in pink and iridescent versions.

CONS:

-Only six ounces—but that’s small enough for most any purse.

Get It: Pick up the Blush Gold Sparkletini Flask (starting at $14) at Amazon