The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Blush Gold Sparkletini Flask
If she loves to get her bling on, then you need to get her the ultimate bling. This 6-ounce stainless steel flask is gold-plated and covered with golden glitter. It’s ideal for fancy nights out with the girls—or those long, long family get-togethers.
While there’s no denying it’s a novelty whiskey gift, reviewers rave about the surprising construction quality of both the flask and its glittered coating.
PROS:
-Glitter stays on!
-Also available in pink and iridescent versions.
CONS:
-Only six ounces—but that’s small enough for most any purse.
Blush Gold Sparkletini Flask (starting at $14)