The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best for Free Spirits GET IT!

Mermaid Tail Whiskey Glasses

Made of lead-free borosilicate glass, these are far more than just novelty shot glasses. This set of two 3.4 fl. oz. sipping glasses are double-layered as a whiskey glass should be, so as not to warm the liquor as you hold the glass in your hand. And because the outside wall remains relatively cool—and because they’re not made of plastic—they’re great for hot drinks like espresso, too.

Reviewers rave about the quality of the glass. If you know a mermaid lover who’s also a whiskey drinker, this set makes a perfect gift idea.

PROS:

-Double-wall construction.

-The shade of the liquor colors the mermaid’s tail outline.

CONS:

-Slightly less volume than a typical 4-ounce shot glass. But they look amazing!

Get It: Pick up Mermaid Tail Whiskey Glasses ($14 for two) at Amazon