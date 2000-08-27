The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best for Sneaky Drinking GET IT!

Tipsy Tubes

If you know a lady who can’t go anywhere without a cocktail, here’s the perfect gift idea. This set of three Tipsy Tubes is ideal for the beach, the pool, the golf course, concerts—anywhere she wants to add a bit of flavor to her day.

Each holds 8 fl. oz. Made of food-safe plastic, they’re BPA- and Pthalate-free. Excellent for Secret Santa or White elephant parties.

PROS:

-Subtle and clever.

-They really work! Over 600 Amazon reviewers agree.

CONS:

-Do we have to say it? Sneaking alcohol where it’s not allowed probably isn’t the smartest idea.

Get It: Pick up Tipsy Tubes ($10 for 3) at Amazon