The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Sunshine and Whiskey Tank Top
Made of a cotton/poly blend, this soft and cozy tank is perfect for whiskey lovers. Designed for a relaxed fit, it’s perfect as a beach throw-over or even a pajama shirt. But it’s even better for an all-day country music festival!
If you know a lady who loves the outdoors and whiskey, here’s the ideal gift.
PROS:
-Super comfortable; it’s got that distressed, worn-in look.
-Available in green or grey.
CONS:
-Reviewers say they do run big, so size accordingly.
Pick up this Sunshine and Whiskey Tank Top ($17) at Amazon