The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best for Sunny Day Drinkers GET IT!

Sunshine and Whiskey Tank Top

Made of a cotton/poly blend, this soft and cozy tank is perfect for whiskey lovers. Designed for a relaxed fit, it’s perfect as a beach throw-over or even a pajama shirt. But it’s even better for an all-day country music festival!

If you know a lady who loves the outdoors and whiskey, here’s the ideal gift.

PROS:

-Super comfortable; it’s got that distressed, worn-in look.

-Available in green or grey.

CONS:

-Reviewers say they do run big, so size accordingly.

Get It: Pick up this Sunshine and Whiskey Tank Top ($17) at Amazon