The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Gift Box GET IT!

Frolk Twisted Crystal Whiskey Set

With a solid crystal, twisted 30-ounce decanter and two matching 11-ounce whiskey glasses, this set makes the perfect gift box for the whiskey connoisseur—male or female.

Enjoy your whiskey without the obstruction of ice or whiskey stones. These food-grade, stainless steel swizzle sticks open up the flavor of your drink while adding a slight chill, and can be placed in their non-stick base between sips.

PROS:

-Comes with two slate coasters, tongs, and a pouch for freezing the swizzle sticks.

-There are plenty of variations on this set; swizzle sticks can be swapped out for stones, bullets, or ice molds.

CONS:

-Melting ice isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but this set is gorgeous regardless.

Get It: Pick up the Frolk Twisted Crystal Whiskey Set ($70) at Amazon