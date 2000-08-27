The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Overall GET IT!

W&P Carry-On Cocktail Kit

Give her the gift you know she’ll appreciate. The Carry-on Cocktail Kit lets her mix herself up her favorite drink even if she’s stuck in Economy class. The Old Fashioned comes complete with the carry on tin, recipe card, spoon/muddler, aromatic bitters, cane sugar, and a linen coaster for a touch of class.

Also available for other cocktails including: Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, Champagne Cocktail, Gin & Tonic, Hot Toddy, and Margarita.

PROS:

-Everything she needs to practice amateur mixology no matter where she is.

-Quality ingredients, quality components.

CONS:

-She will have to supply her own rye or bourbon.

Get It: Pick up the W&P Carry-On Cocktail Kit ($23) at Amazon