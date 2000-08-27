The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Presentation GET IT!

Spherical Mold Ice Tray

She can make every drink special with this spherical mold ice-making tray. Ice balls melt more slowly than cubes—and they look really cool in the glass. The four-ball tray is hard plastic, so it can be easily carried; the mold top is food-grade, BPA-free silicon so the ice balls pop right out.

The funnel-shaped topper is easy to fill. Once frozen, simply remove the top and she’ll be ready to drink in style. It’s also great for freezing popsicles, juice, and even baby food.

PROS:

-More than 1,100 Amazon reviewers rate this ice tray 4.5 stars.

–Safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

CONS:

-You’ll only wish you could make more than four at a time!

Get It: Pick up this Spherical Mold Ice Tray (starting at $13) at Amazon