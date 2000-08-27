The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Rare Decanter GET IT!

Stiletto Decanter

We wouldn’t have included this decanter if it didn’t really do the job. It does! Lead-free and heftier than it appears, it echews the traditional bulky masculinity of old-school decanters for a sexy, sleek design with a feminine touch that’s hard to find in the whiskey space.

Best of all, it’s 750mL, so despite its slim stature, it can hold a full bottle of whiskey (or wine). It has a plastic-sealed topper that seals the mouth completely.

PROS:

-Sturdier than you’d think, it stands 12″ high and weighs nearly two pounds empty.

-Perfect for the stylish whiskey woman.

CONS:

-You’ll likely need a funnel to fill it.

Get It: Pick up the Rella Stiletto Decanter ($60) at Amazon