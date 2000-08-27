The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

Glencairn Crystal Whiskey Glasses

The shape of this non-leaded crystal glass is crafted to enhance the enjoyment of single malts and aged blends. The tapering mouth allows an ease of drinking not associated with traditional nosing glasses, while capturing that all-important bouquet. The wide bowl allows for full appreciation of the whiskey’s color and aroma, and the solid base is designed to be easy in any hand.

The Glencairn is found at every distillery in Scotland, Ireland, and Wales as well as most distilleries in the US. It’s won design accolades from around the world including the Queens Award, the highest award for business in the UK.

PROS:

-A fantastic gift for female whiskey lovers.

-More than 1,150 reviewers give these whiskey glasses 4.8 stars.

CONS:

-Not cheap—but worth every penny.

Get It: Save 9% on the Glencairn Whiskey Glass ($13 for two; was $14) at Amazon