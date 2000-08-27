The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Best Whiskey Stones GET IT!

R.O.C.K.S. Whiskey Chilling Stones

Whiskey purists decry their viability, but there’s no denying: whiskey stones look pretty darned cool sitting in a glass. We love the organic look of this solid granite set. The edges are rounded to avoid scratching your glasses.

Eco-friendly and all natural, each stone is unique in color and pattern, so each set is also unique. They come in a hardwood tray for storage.

PROS:

-Keep your whiskey cool without diluting the liquor.

-Simply rinse clean.

CONS:

-There are only six, but you can always buy more.

Get It: Pick up this set of six R.O.C.K.S. Whiskey Chilling Stones ($26) at Amazon