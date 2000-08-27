The 13 Best Whiskey Gifts for Women

Most Unique Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

Antoni Barcelona Sagrada Whiskey Glass

Inspired by the breathtaking stain-glassed windows of the Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona, these hand-painted, mouth-blown whiskey glasses are stunning, one-of-a-kind keepsakes that make a beautiful statement.

Each is painted by hand using an ultra-thin, brush, so even the strokes come through. The paint is color-matched to the Sagrada’s famous windows.

PROS:

-Available in one-, two-, or four-piece sets in red (shown), blue, or yellow colorways.

-Wine glasses and decanters are also available.

CONS:

-Hand-blown glass is delicate and fragile.

