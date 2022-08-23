Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

A bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon
30
Courtesy image 1 / 30

1. Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon

People who know a lot about bourbon know that Evan Williams is one of the most underrated whiskey brands on the market. And while its black-labeled expression and bottled-in-bond bourbon are great, we believe the true bargain bottle is its Single Barrel. This 86.6-proof expression is vintage-dated, definitely not something you’d expect from a bargain-priced bottle of bourbon. It’s well-known for its full flavor profile featuring candied orange peels, sweet honey, vanilla, toffee, and charred oak. 

[$27.99; evanwilliams.com]  

