10. Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Get it

Formerly referred to as Rebel Yell, this recently rebranded bourbon from Lux Row Distillers touts itself as “defiantly smooth.” If you only buy one expression on this list, make it this award-winning wheated bourbon. Surprisingly well-priced below $20 in most markets, it’s known for its soft, sweet, smooth flavor profile highlighted by notes of raisins, sweet honey, vanilla beans, and rich oak. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll buy again and again in hopes that they never raise the price.

[$17.99; rebelbourbon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!