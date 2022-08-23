Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

A bottle of Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky
30
Courtesy image 11 / 30

11. Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky

Get it

This blended scotch whisky was crafted to be mixed with. It’s a blend of single malt whiskies from Speyside in Scotland, and is revered for its easy-drinking flavor profile of candied orange peels, vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, rich oak, and subtle winter spice. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll always want on-hand for mixing and sipping. There’s a reason it’s a favorite of whiskey enthusiasts and bartenders alike. 

[$29.99, monkeyshoulder.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink