11. Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch WhiskyGet it
This blended scotch whisky was crafted to be mixed with. It’s a blend of single malt whiskies from Speyside in Scotland, and is revered for its easy-drinking flavor profile of candied orange peels, vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, rich oak, and subtle winter spice. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll always want on-hand for mixing and sipping. There’s a reason it’s a favorite of whiskey enthusiasts and bartenders alike.
[$29.99, monkeyshoulder.com]
