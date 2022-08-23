14. Dewar’s 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky Get it

There are a few big names in the world of blended Scotch and one of the biggest is Dewar’s. Its 12-year-old, also referred to as “The Ancestor” is matured for 12 years. It’s aged once before being blended, then aged again for another six months to guarantee all the flavors meld together. This results in a full-flavored, balanced whisky with hints of honey, butterscotch, vanilla, and just the right amount of spice to tie everything together.

[$29.99; dewars.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!