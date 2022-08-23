Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

A bottle of Bulleit Rye Whiskey
2. Bulleit Rye Whiskey

When most people hear Bulleit, they think of bourbon. But maybe they should look to the brand’s award-winning rye whiskey instead. Especially when it comes to price-to-value ratio. This 95-proof straight American rye whiskey is known for its mix of caramel sweetness and peppery spice highlighted by dried fruits, pipe tobacco, buttery caramel, and cracked black pepper throughout. 

[$29.99; bulleit.com]  

