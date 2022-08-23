Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

A bottle of Kilbrin Blended Irish Whiskey
30
Courtesy image

3. Kilbrin Blended Irish Whiskey

Even though there are many notable expensive bottles on the market, Irish whiskey is not immune to a bargain here and there. This 80-proof, award-winning whiskey is distilled three times in traditional pot stills. It’s a mix of grain whiskeys, all of which were matured in American oak. The result is a surprisingly soft, sweet, mellow sipping whiskey with notes of toasted vanilla beans, ripe fruits, caramel candy, and oaky wood. 

[$27.99; totalwine.com

