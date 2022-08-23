4. Chivas Regal 12 Blended Scotch Whisky Get it

When talking about bargain-priced whiskey it’s smart not to forget about blended Scotch. That’s because, even though this version tends not to get the respect it deserves, it’s a place where value is abundant. Chivas Regal 12 is a great example of this. This 12-year-old blend of grain and malt whiskies (including Strathisla single malt and Strathclyde single grain) is highly regarded for its flavors of candied orange peel, butterscotch, crisp apples, vanilla, and oak.

[$29.99; chivas.com]

