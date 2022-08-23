5. Early Times Bottled in Bond Bourbon Get it

While there are myriad other legal rules surrounding the term “bottled in bond,” you should know that if you see it written on a label it means the whiskey inside will be 100-proof. Early Times Bottled-In-Bond is a throwback expression that pays tribute to its history, which began in the late 1800s. It’s well-known for its mix of sweetness and spice with hints of caramel corn, sugar cookies, vanilla, cinnamon sugar, and light peppery rye.

[$24.99; earlytimesbottledinbond.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!