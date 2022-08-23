6. Jameson Irish Whiskey Get it

Sometimes it feels like people take Jameson Irish Whiskey for granted. This is likely because it’s always available and always fairly cheap. That shouldn’t take away from the quality. This blend is made up of pot still and grain whiskeys that are triple distilled then matured for at least four years in oak barrels. This results in a sublimely mellow, easy-drinking whiskey with hints of dried fruits, vanilla beans, buttery caramel, and just a hint of spice at the very end.

[$29.99; jamesonwhiskey.com]

