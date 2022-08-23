8. Redemption RyeGet it
When it comes to American rye brands, there are few more well-known than Redemption. Definitely a bottle for fans of spicy, peppery rye, Redemption’s flagship expression is made up of a rye content of 95 percent. This pre-prohibition style whiskey is known for its notes of dried fruits, vanilla, bold oak, orange peel, and robust, cracked black pepper spice that dances throughout your palate on every sip.
[$28.99; redemptionwhiskey.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top