Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

A bottle of Redemption Rye
30
Courtesy image 8 / 30

8. Redemption Rye

Get it

When it comes to American rye brands, there are few more well-known than Redemption. Definitely a bottle for fans of spicy, peppery rye, Redemption’s flagship expression is made up of a rye content of 95 percent. This pre-prohibition style whiskey is known for its notes of dried fruits, vanilla, bold oak, orange peel, and robust, cracked black pepper spice that dances throughout your palate on every sip. 

[$28.99; redemptionwhiskey.com]  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink