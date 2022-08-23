9. Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey Get it

If you know anything about whiskey, you know Jack Daniel’s is inexpensive. But that shouldn’t stop you from buying it as the quality is still there. This classic sour mash whiskey gets its memorable, rich flavor from the addition of corn, rye, and malted barley in the mash bills. It’s mellowed through charcoal filtering, resulting in a sublime mix of caramel corn, sweet vanilla, and rich oak. It’s simple, soft, and always easy to drink in a cocktail or on the rocks.

[$25; jackdaniels.com]

