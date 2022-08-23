23. George Dickel RyeGet it
For a manageable price, this is one of the best whiskeys on the market to convert bourbon drinkers to rye lovers. Dickel’s rye is spicier than its corn-centric counterpart, but still delivers that sweet, well-rounded whiskey experience you expect from a Tennessee whiskey maker. It’s great in cocktails and nice as a sipper when you just can’t pick something.
[$25; georgedickel.com]
