Food & Drink

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

George Dickel Rye
30
George Dickel Rye

23. George Dickel Rye

For a manageable price, this is one of the best whiskeys on the market to convert bourbon drinkers to rye lovers. Dickel’s rye is spicier than its corn-centric counterpart, but still delivers that sweet, well-rounded whiskey experience you expect from a Tennessee whiskey maker. It’s great in cocktails and nice as a sipper when you just can’t pick something.

[$25; georgedickel.com]

