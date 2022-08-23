20. Heaven Hill 6-Year Bottled in Bond Get it

Rumours abound every year that this bourbon is going to go away, and yet it sticks around. The reason? Heaven Hill only releases small supplies of this delicious 100-proof whiskey, mostly for the Kentucky Market. It’s got burnt sugar and corn sweetness and a gentle rye spice. As a result, you’ll find people like us filling suitcases on the way out of town.

[$12; heavenhill.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!