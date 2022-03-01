It can be hard to live a high-profile, Hollywood life and abstain from alcohol. Harder still if your spouse has part ownership in a gin brand. But that’s exactly the position Blake Lively, superstar actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds, the face of Aviation Gin, is in. Although she likes the taste of alcohol, Lively’s sober. “I hate the effects of it, she says.” But sitting on the sidelines isn’t her thing. “I wanted something where I could still participate” with friends who were drinking. Rather than deal with mediocrity, Lively launched her own brand of mixers called Betty Buzz.

You’re probably particular about the spirits you use in cocktails, but how precious are you about the add-ins? It’s an afterthought for most, but mixers are incredibly important for cocktails—especially nonalcoholic ones, as it comprises a huge chunk of the flavor profile. Thing is, most mixers don’t measure up to a proper cocktail.

“To me, they didn’t taste great, but apparently they do once you mix them with alcohol,” Lively says. “It just didn’t make any sense…If this is most of the drink, then why doesn’t it taste spectacular?”

Made with real juice and natural sweeteners and flavors, the Betty Buzz lineup includes five variants: Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Ginger Beer, and Tonic Water. The “real ingredients” plug isn’t just hype; there’s actually fruit sediment in the Sparkling Lemon Lime.

“I’m a millennial, we love that crap,” Lively jokes.