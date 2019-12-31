BistroMD Makes Eating Healthy Easier for the Man On the Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to live a healthy life isn’t easy. Even if you have gotten started on a new diet, it can be really hard to stay on the path. Especially if you live a life on the go. Not having the time to prep a meal or pick up the right kind of food can be a real problem. But with a meal plan from BistroMD, life on the go can be a healthy one.

BistroMD is a great service for anyone looking to eat healthier because it delivers great food that allows you to lose weight. Staying on a diet doesn’t have to be torturous. Looking at the meals that are available is proof of that.

There are plenty of options at BistroMD for those looking to lose weight. Everybody has their own shapes and goal weights. So first you need to pick the kind of plan you want. You can pick from standard weight loss, gluten-free, heart-healthy, diabetic-friendly, and vegetarian plans.

Once you choose the type of plan you want from BistroMD, then you pick the number of meals you want from them a week. You can pick from the 7-day plan where you have three meals a day and snacks delivered to you, a 5-day plan that gives you lunch and dinner or make a custom plan for yourself.

When all of that is set up at BistroMD, you can choose from over 150 meals at the beginning of each week to get your weekly meals delivered to you. And what makes these meals so great for the guy on the go is that these meals are prepped for you by the top of the line chefs on the payroll and they are ready to eat in less than five minutes.

Living a healthy life with a good diet doesn’t have to be a problem anymore. Just pick up a meal plan from BistroMD that suits your needs and have amazing meals delivered to you every week. Losing weight is enough of a stressor. Take one problem out of your life with BistroMD.

Get It: Pick up a meal plan starting at $98 at BistroMD

