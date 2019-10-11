



Longtime 007 partner Champagne Bollinger is rolling out two rare, limited edition Champagnes to mark the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, next year, as well as decades of partnership between the two iconic brands.

Bond’s love affair with this particular Champagne has an interesting story: According to Bollinger, a “handshake agreement” between the Bollinger and Broccoli (producers of Bond) families, “Bollinger has remained the international man of mystery’s preferred Champagne of choice since 1979’s Moonraker without any money ever exchanging hands.”

That’s why Bollinger decided to create a stunningly packaged Moonraker magnum: the 40th anniversary of Moonraker. According to a release, Bollinger “enlisted designer Eric Berthes to re-imagine the Moonraker space shuttle.” It’s crafted from pewter and wood veneer, and the case hides a Saint Louis crystal ice bucket and a magnum of Bollinger 2007. There’s no U.S. price yet set for this limited edition (only 407 numbered Moonraker shuttles are being produced), but it’s been set at £4,500 for the U.K. market.

But if that’s a bit above your budget, there’s the Bollinger 007 Limited Edition, Vintage 2011. This is a blanc de noirs: a white sparkling wine created from pinot noir grapes from the 2011 crop. Bollinger has never released a 2011 vintage wine before, and this particular vintage has also spent most of the last decade aging in oak, adding to its uniqueness among the portfolio.

“The fruit for the 2011 Vintage is sourced from a single grand cru vineyard in Aÿ, Champagne,” Bollinger explained in a press release, “and marks the first time Bollinger has created a cuvée solely from this historic cru.”

Here are Bollinger’s tasting notes:

“Golden in color with glints of copper, it boasts aromas of honey, hard candy and yellow-fleshed fruits such as the Mirabelle plum. On the palate, rich notes of stewed fruits are expressed with a beautiful round texture, elevated by a finish of mineral notes evocative of flint.”

Bollinger has been featured in the Bond films an incredible 14 times since its first appearance in Live and Let Die starring Roger Moore. Other than his iconic martini, it’s the drink most associated with Bond.

The packaging is stylish and subtle, like something out of Q’s laboratory meant to both protect a bottle—and probably hide a tranquilizing dart, or something that explodes sharks.

Bollinger 007 Limited Edition is suggested to price around $230, and will be available for the holidays.