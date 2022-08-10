Food & Drink

The Road to Smoke: Best Bottles to Train Your Palate to Appreciate Peated Whiskies

Westland e7a92688 1d6d 437d 9347 e7cc3c229e2d
7
2 / 7

2. Westland American Single Malt

Get it

Seattle’s Westland Distillery has made a name for itself in the spirits world in the last few years. Its American Single Malt is perfectly suited to be a pit-stop on the tour de peat because, even though it’s made in the U.S., it’s made in the style of Scottish single malts using ingredients sourced locally from farms in Washington State.

[$61; westlanddistillery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink