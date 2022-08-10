Food & Drink

The Road to Smoke: Best Bottles to Train Your Palate to Appreciate Peated Whiskies

Woodford reserve distillers select 34c93035 337e 419b 8c88 968bdcbb1e23
7
1 / 7

1. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Get it

Located in the heart of horse-racing country in Versailles, Kentucky, Woodford Reserve is the perfect bourbon to sip as you begin your journey toward peated whiskies. This award-winning beauty is sweet, floral, malty, and slightly spicy—basically everything a discerning whiskey fan is looking for in a great bourbon.

[$45; woodfordreserve.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink