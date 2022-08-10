7. Ardbeg An Oa Get it

Many people believe that to really get your peat on, you need to reach for a Bruichladdich product. We disagree as the real king of smoky Islay whiskies is Ardbeg. An Oa is a much rounder smoky whisky than Ardbeg 10. There’s an added sweetness from aging in Pedro ximenez casks. It has more smoked tea and some dried fruits but also spice and a lot of salinity. So there are other flavors in there to complement and round out the big smoke. Reach for this if you want an Islay peated single malt.

[$60; ardbeg.com]

