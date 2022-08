5. Oban 14 Year Single Malt Get it

Now that you’ve already enjoyed a Speyside single malt, now it’s time for something lightly peated. Oban 14 Year Old might not be an Islay whisky, but this distillery is located in the western Scottish port city of the same name that is often referred to as “the gateway to the Hebridean islands.” It’s extremely well-balanced.

[$70; obanwhisky.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!